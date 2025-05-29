Teenage Girl Killed In Home Invasion Attack In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet District

A tragic home invasion in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district resulted in the death of 15-year-old Janani and left her cousin Lakshya fighting for her life. The incident occurred on Wednesday at the family's residence in Pulivalam village while the teenager's father was away at work.

Janani was spending time at home with her cousin Lakshya, who was visiting during summer holidays, and their grandmother. The girls' father, Jegathkumar, who works as a weaver, had left for his daily employment when the attack took place.

According to police reports, the assault began when the grandmother went upstairs to inspect the water tank. During this brief absence, an unidentified man gained entry to the house and secured the door from the inside, trapping the two young girls.

Janani's screams for help alerted the intruder to her distress, but this led to a violent escalation. The attacker repeatedly stabbed the 15-year-old, causing fatal injuries. When Lakshya attempted to protect her cousin or escape, she too became a victim of the brutal assault, sustaining serious wounds that left her in critical condition.

The girls' desperate cries for help reached nearby residents, who immediately responded to the emergency. Neighbors forcibly broke down the locked door and confronted the attacker, successfully overpowering him before alerting law enforcement authorities.

Police have identified the perpetrator as 20-year-old Subramani. During the struggle with local residents who subdued him, the suspect sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment while in custody.

Janani's body has been transferred to the District Government Hospital for autopsy procedures, while Lakshya remains hospitalized in critical condition, receiving intensive medical care. Meanwhile, the Palayam Police have formally registered a case and launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Authorities have not yet determined the motive behind this seemingly random act of violence, and the investigation continues to explore possible connections between the suspect and the victims.

This tragic incident follows other concerning cases of violence involving young people in Tamil Nadu. In February, a Class 10 student from Krishnapuram required hospitalization after suffering severe throat injuries in an attack by a 17-year-old acquaintance she had met through social media. That incident involved both assault and robbery, highlighting ongoing safety concerns for young people in the region.

The current case underscores the vulnerability of families during routine daily activities and the crucial role community vigilance plays in preventing further tragedy.