Tej Pratap Yadav Claims Life Threat, Granted Y-Plus Security Cover By Centre

Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav has claimed he is facing serious threats to his life, following which his security cover has been upgraded to the Y-plus category by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. Addressing reporters in Patna, Yadav said, “My security has been increased because there is a threat to my life. People will get me killed. There are many enemies.”

Reports indicate that security agencies recently submitted a threat assessment to the Home Ministry, prompting the decision to assign Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel for his protection.

Tej Pratap Yadav, who was expelled from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and his family by Lalu Prasad Yadav, now leads the Janshakti Janata Dal and is contesting the Mahua seat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The constituency voted in the first phase on November 6, where Yadav faced candidates from the NDA, Jan Suraaj, and RJD—represented by his brother Tejashwi Yadav’s nominee Mukesh Kumar Raushan.

Earlier this week, Tej Pratap drew attention after being seen greeting BJP MP Ravi Kishan at Patna airport. Clarifying the meeting, he said it was a mere coincidence that they crossed paths two days in a row.