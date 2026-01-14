Tej Pratap Yadav Has Brief Reunion With Family At Bihar Deputy CM’s Makar Sankranti Feast





RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, had an unexpected interaction with his estranged family during a Makar Sankranti feast hosted by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha in Patna on Tuesday. The gathering brought together several prominent NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, and HAM chief Santosh Kumar Suman.

Sharing details on social media platform X, Tej Pratap said he met his parents, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, and also interacted with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. He described the meeting as cordial and mentioned enjoying time with his niece during the visit.

Tej Pratap also revealed that he formally invited Tejashwi Yadav to a “Dahi-Chuda Feast” he plans to host on Wednesday to mark Makar Sankranti, handing over a written invitation during the encounter.

The former Bihar minister, who was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal last year and later launched his own party, Janshakti Janata Dal, has had strained relations with his family. Lalu Prasad Yadav had earlier publicly distanced himself from Tej Pratap, citing his alleged irresponsible conduct.

Following his expulsion, Tej Pratap had claimed there was a deliberate attempt to create a rift between him and Tejashwi Yadav, hinting at betrayal within the party through cryptic social media posts.