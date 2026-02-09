Tej Pratap Yadav Rejects Any Link To Anushka Yadav And Calls It Conspiracy

Janshakti Janta Dal president Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday denied any association with Anushka Yadav, alleging that attempts were being made to malign his image through baseless claims circulating on social media. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Yadav said the rumours were part of a deliberate conspiracy against him.

Rejecting speculation that he has a child, Yadav said the narrative was fabricated to damage his reputation. He alleged that several individuals were working against him and claimed that former RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan was plotting to kill him. He also named Sanjay Yadav, Shakti Singh and Sunil Singh, accusing them of trying to undermine him due to his rising popularity.

Clarifying his position, Yadav said he had no connection with the woman and warned that he would take legal action against those spreading misinformation. He said he would approach the court over what he termed false reporting aimed at defaming him.

Yadav further stated that he had sought security from Bihar Home Minister Samrat Choudhary and would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi if necessary. He claimed sustained defamation efforts were being used to mentally harass him and push him into depression.

The controversy comes amid references to a Facebook post shared last year from Yadav’s account declaring a long-term relationship with Anushka, which he later claimed was the result of hacking and manipulation to defame him and his family. The episode had led to his expulsion from the RJD and his disownment by party chief and father Lalu Prasad Yadav, a move later criticised by Yadav’s estranged wife Aishwarya Rai as misleading.