Tejashwi criticises PM Modi ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the Assembly elections.

His remarks have triggered strong reactions from BJP leaders, who slammed Tejashwi for "insulting" Bihar’s farmers and their produce.

Dilip Jaiswal, while denoting the multi-crore fodder scam, in which Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted, said: "It’s better to eat Makhana than animal fodder! Tejashwi should learn to respect Bihar’s farmers instead of mocking them."

Bihar’s Road Construction Minister Nitin Naveen accused Tejashwi of belittling Bihar’s farmers and their growing Makhana industry.

"PM Modi has boosted Bihar’s farmers by promoting Makhana. Instead of appreciating this, Tejashwi is making sarcastic comments about him. It is actually an insult to the farmers of Bihar especially in the Mithilanchal region where it's production takes place in large amounts and export across the world," Naveen said.

BJP National General Secretary Rituraj Sinha called Tejashwi’s remark a sign of nervousness ahead of elections.

"Tejashwi and his family had their chance to run Bihar from 1990 to 2005 but were busy with scams—fodder, soil, and alcohol! Now that someone is working, they are frustrated. It is a sign of nervousness. Tejashwi Yadav knew that RJD would lose miserably in Bihar in the upcoming election," Sinha said.

With the Bihar elections approaching, every remark is turning into a political storm.

Tejashwi Yadav targeted Prime Minister Modi after he (PM Modi) claimed during the Bhagalpur rally that he eats Makhana 300 days out of 365 days in breakfast.