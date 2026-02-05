Tejashwi hits out at Nitish govt over law and order situation, NDA hits back with prince of 'jungle raj' jibe

Patna: Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on the Nitish government over various issues, including the law and order situation, prompting strong counterattacks.

Speaking in the House, RJD national working president Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Bihar government "suffers" from two issues - "false praise and complete negligence."

Questioning the law-and-order situation, he said, "The government's sleep is not even disturbed by the cries of daughters. Where is the rule of law? BJP members have turned democracy into a gun culture."

Responding to Tejashwi's remarks, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha launched a counterattack, saying, "Who is the prince of jungle raj? The whole of Bihar and the entire country know this. Those who stole fodder meant for animals should not lecture others."

He asserted that the NDA government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has laid the foundation for a developed Bihar.

Attacking the opposition further, he remarked, "We know your history and geography very well. Someone who does not respect the women of their own family cannot respect the women of Bihar."

Referring to the past, Sinha said that the era before the NDA government was marked by massacres and lawlessness.

"Jungle Raj was synonymous with anarchy. The NDA government has completely eradicated such massacres. The people of Bihar have rejected you and ended your dominance," he said.

Meanwhile, during the Motion of Thanks on the Governor's address, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appeared in a lighter and humorous mood, leading to an unusual moment of laughter across party lines.

As the Chief Minister mentioned the construction of a new Education City in Bihar, Tejashwi interrupted, asking where it had been built. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary clarified that the Education City had not yet been constructed and would be built in the future.

Reacting to the interruption, Nitish Kumar remarked jokingly, "Hey, listen first... you're just a kid. I am of your father's era... sit down, sit down... don't make a fuss."

Following the remark, Tejashwi laughed and returned to his seat, triggering laughter among MLAs from both the treasury benches and the opposition.



