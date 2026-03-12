Tejashwi Yadav Accuses NDA Of Failing Bihar As BJP Counters With Development Data

A political war of statistics has erupted in Bihar after opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of failing to improve the state’s development despite years of “double-engine” governance.

In a detailed social media post, the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) claimed Bihar continues to rank at the bottom across several socio-economic indicators even though the NDA has been in power in the state and at the Centre for long periods.

Yadav alleged that Bihar remains the poorest state in the country and faces some of the highest levels of migration, unemployment, crime and corruption. He also claimed the state records the lowest literacy rate, per capita income, farmers’ income, per capita investment and electricity consumption.

According to him, Bihar also lags behind other states in computer literacy, quality education, healthcare infrastructure and industrial growth. He accused the government of avoiding accountability and running the administration through bureaucratic control and caste-based politics.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, strongly rejected these claims and countered with its own set of statistics. Party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar said Bihar’s present condition should be compared with the period between 1990 and 2005 when the state was governed by Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi.

He said that during that period poverty levels were above 60 per cent and the literacy rate stood at around 47 per cent. According to the BJP, conditions began to improve after the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar came to power in 2005.

Citing data from NITI Aayog, BJP leaders said multidimensional poverty in Bihar has fallen significantly over the years. According to official figures, the poverty rate dropped from about 54.4 per cent in 2005–06 to around 26.59 per cent in 2022–23.

The party also claimed that nearly 3.77 crore people have moved out of poverty during this period — the second-highest number in the country after Uttar Pradesh.

According to the government, about 10 lakh government jobs have been provided while another 10 lakh employment opportunities have been generated. BJP leaders also said more than 3,500 industrial units have been established over the past two decades.

The political exchange also extended to the issue of law and order. BJP leaders cited data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), claiming that murders in Bihar have declined from over 3,600 in 2001 to around 2,500 in recent years.

The government also highlighted progress in education and income levels, stating that Bihar’s literacy rate has increased from about 47 per cent in 2001 to nearly 74 per cent now. Officials also said per capita income has grown from around ₹8,000 in 2005 to roughly ₹76,000 today.

With both sides presenting competing statistics, the debate has intensified ahead of upcoming political contests in the state.