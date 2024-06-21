Tejashwi Yadav Condemns Allegations Regarding NEET-UG 2024 Paper Leak

Tejashwi Yadav, leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), criticized Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha's recent allegations linking one of his aides to the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy. Yadav accused Sinha of attempting to shift focus away from the real mastermind behind the scandal.

"The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has not implicated my PA (Preetam Kumar); these claims are solely from Vijay Sinha," Yadav asserted in response to the allegations. He challenged Sinha to interrogate Kumar if necessary, suggesting that the accusations were a diversionary tactic to shield the actual culprits. Yadav pointed out a photo linking accused Amit Anand with BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, stressing that while his aide should face justice if found guilty, dragging his own name into the issue was unwarranted.

Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that Amit Anand was the principal orchestrator behind the leaked papers and stressed the need for decisive action against him.

Meanwhile, Vijay Kumar Sinha alleged that Tejashwi Yadav's aide Preetam Kumar had arranged accommodations for NEET aspirants in violation of exam protocols. Sinha stated that Kumar contacted a Bihar Road Construction Department employee to secure lodging at a government guest house days before the national exam.

"I demand a thorough investigation into this matter. Despite being out of power, they continue to jeopardize the future of lakhs of candidates," Sinha asserted, calling for accountability in the alleged malpractice.