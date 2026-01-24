Tejashwi Yadav launches fierce attack on NDA just 12 days into ‘100-day silence’ pledge

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday broke his self-imposed “100-day silence” to launch a sharp attack on the central government and the ruling alliance in Bihar.

Following his defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, Tejashwi returned to Patna on January 11 after a prolonged absence and announced that he would refrain from commenting on the new government for 100 days. Speaking to the media at Patna Airport at the time, he said the people had “lost the election while the system won” and that he would assess the government’s performance after 100 days.

However, just 12 days later, Tejashwi abandoned the silence during a function marking the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur at the RJD office in Patna. After the tribute programme, he unexpectedly addressed the media and went live, launching a scathing critique of the ruling dispensation.

Tejashwi accused the BJP leadership of over-centralising the Bihar elections, alleging that Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were “permanently stationed” in the state during the campaign. “Amit Shah made Hotel Maurya his home. The entire Union Cabinet was here. It felt like there was no other work in the country except the Bihar elections,” he said.

Questioning their absence now, he asked, “Where is the Prime Minister today? Where is Amit Shah? Why didn’t anyone even tweet about the suspicious death of the NEET aspirant?”

He alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in Bihar, claiming that shootings, murders, and kidnappings had become routine. “There is not a single day when hundreds of rounds are not fired. The people know nothing good will come from this government,” he said.

Accusing the NDA of misusing power, Tejashwi alleged that constitutional institutions had been hijacked and democracy captured through money, manipulation, and administrative machinery.

Hitting back at allegations of dynastic politics against the RJD, Tejashwi said the BJP-led government itself was rife with dynastic politics. “They accuse us, but look at the BJP cabinet today. People who have never won elections have been made ministers,” he said, citing examples to highlight what he called the NDA’s double standards.

Reiterating his post-poll claim, Tejashwi said, “In Bihar, the people lost, and the system won. Everyone saw how elections were won using money, power and machinery.” He claimed that even NDA leaders avoided public celebrations, confining their victory events to party offices.

Invoking Karpoori Thakur and Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tejashwi declared that he would never bow to power. “We received 1.9 crore votes. This is proof of the people’s trust,” he said.

He also questioned the NDA’s election promises, asking, “Where are the one crore jobs? Where are the factories? Where is the employment roadmap, and why was the manifesto finished in just 38 seconds?”

Accusing the ruling alliance of practising “politics of lies and deception,” he announced a statewide tour after the budget session, booth-level organisational strengthening, and mass movements on public issues.

“We will not limit ourselves to slogans. We will build movements against injustice at every level,” Tejashwi said, adding that the RJD would work to make those in power “restless.”

The remarks mark a clear shift from Tejashwi Yadav’s earlier strategy of restraint to open political confrontation, signalling the start of active opposition mobilisation in Bihar.