Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar; Congress Declares United Front Ahead Of Elections

Tejashwi Yadav has been officially declared the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a press conference held at Hotel Maurya in Patna on Thursday. Alongside Yadav, VIP party leader Mukesh Sahani was introduced as the alliance’s deputy chief ministerial face.

At the event, Tejashwi Yadav emphasized that the coalition’s goal extends beyond electoral victory, focusing instead on Bihar’s comprehensive development. Expressing gratitude to Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and other alliance leaders, Yadav said the Mahagathbandhan aims to end what he called the NDA’s “double-engine government,” marked by corruption and crime.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot highlighted that the decision to project Yadav as the CM candidate was supported by Rahul Gandhi, reaffirming the Congress party’s commitment to maintaining unity within the opposition alliance. The event showcased a consolidated front of opposition leaders determined to bring political change to Bihar in the forthcoming elections.