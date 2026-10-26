Tejashwi Yadav rules out Anant Singh’s return to RJD, targets JD-U

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, has ruled out the possibility of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh joining the RJD, following his expulsion from the Janata Dal (United).

Tejashwi Yadav also targeted the three MLAs who allegedly defied the RJD during a previous floor test in 2024, saying their subsequent political circumstances reflected the consequences of their actions.

Speaking to the media in Patna on Monday, Tejashwi referred to Chetan Anand, son of former MP Anand Mohan, Prahlad Yadav and Anant Singh, who were among the legislators accused of going against the RJD during the confidence vote.

“Look at the situation of Anand Mohan’s son, Chetan Anand; then consider Prahlad Yadav, who was not even given a ticket by the party; and now look at Anant Singh and his present circumstances,” Tejashwi said, taking a swipe at the three MLAs.

Asked whether the RJD would consider Anant Singh’s return after the JD-U expelled him for six years over alleged anti-party activities, Tejashwi categorically ruled out the possibility.

He said there was no proposal for Singh to join the RJD and that the party had no place for him.

Tejashwi also criticised what he described as anti-party conduct and alleged criminal tendencies in politics, reiterating that the RJD would not open its doors to Anant Singh.

The RJD leader also launched an attack on the JD-U and its leadership, alleging that political developments had unfolded as his party had predicted.

Referring to Nitish Kumar’s departure from the Chief Minister’s post, Tejashwi claimed that forces within the ruling alliance had not allowed the former chief minister to remain in office for long.

He alleged that Nitish Kumar was removed from the post within around 100 days and accused the JD-U of losing its independent political identity under the BJP’s influence.

Tejashwi’s remarks come amid a political controversy surrounding Anant Singh, who was recently expelled by the JD-U.

The Mokama MLA is also facing uncertainty over his Assembly membership, while the state government has directed his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, to vacate her government-allotted residence in Patna.

The developments have triggered fresh political exchanges among Bihar’s major parties, with the RJD leadership making it clear that Anant Singh’s expulsion from the JD-U will not lead to his return to the opposition party.





