Tejashwi Yadav slams Bihar CM; promises review of liquor ban if elected

Patna: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, launched a fierce attack on Bihar's ruling NDA government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, vowing to review key issues like liquor ban and promised to implement reforms if his party comes to power.

Tejashwi Yadav was in Arrah in Bihar to attend the Karyakarta Darshan sah Samvad Yatra on Wednesday.

Reacting to the recent tragedy in West Champaran, where six people died after consuming spurious liquor, Yadav criticised the government's handling of such incidents.

“Whenever deaths due to poisonous liquor occur, the administration focusses on hiding the numbers rather than taking meaningful action. It’s all about whitewashing,” Tejashwi said.

When asked whether he would reconsider the state's prohibition policy, Tejashwi said, “This matter will be reviewed, and any decision taken will be shared later.”

Tejashwi reiterated his commitment to fulfilling 100 per cent of the promises made to the people and emphasised initiatives such as the ‘Mai Behan Maan Yojana’ and relief from inflated smart meter charges.

“Our government will focus on delivering real benefits to the public,” Tejashwi assured.

The LoP criticised the worsening law and order situation in Bihar, stating, “Criminal incidents have increased significantly, and the government remains silent. There is complete disorder in the state.”

Tejashwi accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of being disconnected from the ground realities, adding, “The so-called Pragati Yatra is failing. Nitish Kumar is searching for progress in his own bad phase while travelling across Bihar.”

Tejashwi took a swipe at the Chief Minister, remarking on his age and governance style.

“Nitish Kumar is now tired and is running the government based on advice from retired officers. He no longer has any vision for Bihar’s future,” he said.

Tejashwi also criticised CM Kumar’s recent comments on women, calling them “shameful” and damaging to Bihar's image nationally.

Addressing the growing issue of paper leaks, he slammed the NDA government’s inefficiency.

“Be it matriculation or BPSC exams, leaks happen every time. This reflects the government’s failure to ensure fairness and accountability,” he said, echoing the demands of protesting students.