Tejasvi Surya Slams Karnataka Govt Over IPL Ticket Row, Calls It ‘Biggest Achievement’

Tejasvi Surya has taken a sharp dig at the Karnataka government over the ongoing IPL ticket controversy, mocking its decision to allocate free match passes to legislators.

The BJP MP criticised Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar after he announced that every MLA would receive three complimentary tickets for IPL matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Reacting on social media, Surya sarcastically termed the move the “biggest achievement” of the state government, adding that such a decision would supposedly benefit the entire population of Karnataka. He further mocked the administration’s negotiation abilities, suggesting they should be used to resolve global conflicts.

The announcement followed a heated debate among lawmakers, who had raised concerns about insufficient ticket allocation and seating arrangements. In response, Shivakumar held discussions with officials from the Karnataka State Cricket Association before finalising the distribution plan.

Under the revised arrangement, MLAs will also receive two tickets for international matches, with the option to purchase additional seats. However, the move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who view it as an example of VIP privilege.

The issue had earlier reached the Assembly, where Speaker UT Khader directed the government to ensure better access for legislators. Despite this, the controversy has reignited debates around entitlement and fairness in public institutions.