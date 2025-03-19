Live
Tejasvi Surya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Muslim Contractor Quota in Karnataka
BJP Lok Sabha members, led by Tejasvi Surya, targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent decision to allocate a 4% quota for Muslim contractors in Karnataka. They accused Gandhi of directly influencing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government to implement the decision.
The BJP leaders, including P.C. Mohan, Brijesh Chowta, and Dr. C.N. Manjunath, held a joint press conference, claiming that the quota decision was part of a larger strategy of appeasing minority communities, particularly Muslims, which they say has been a consistent policy since Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure. They also referred to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s criticism of such policies, warning that this move would harm the country.
The BJP further promised to challenge the decision in court, arguing that it goes against the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs. They pointed out the allocation of Rs 150 crore for waqf property protection but criticized the lack of attention given to illegally encroached waqf properties in Karnataka.