  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Tejasvi Surya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Muslim Contractor Quota in Karnataka

Tejasvi Surya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Muslim Contractor Quota in Karnataka
x

Tejasvi Surya Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Muslim Contractor Quota in Karnataka

Highlights

The BJP further promised to challenge the decision in court, arguing that it goes against the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs.

BJP Lok Sabha members, led by Tejasvi Surya, targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the recent decision to allocate a 4% quota for Muslim contractors in Karnataka. They accused Gandhi of directly influencing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s government to implement the decision.

The BJP leaders, including P.C. Mohan, Brijesh Chowta, and Dr. C.N. Manjunath, held a joint press conference, claiming that the quota decision was part of a larger strategy of appeasing minority communities, particularly Muslims, which they say has been a consistent policy since Jawaharlal Nehru's tenure. They also referred to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s criticism of such policies, warning that this move would harm the country.

The BJP further promised to challenge the decision in court, arguing that it goes against the welfare of SCs, STs, and OBCs. They pointed out the allocation of Rs 150 crore for waqf property protection but criticized the lack of attention given to illegally encroached waqf properties in Karnataka.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick