Telangana against linking of Godavari, Cauvery

New Delhi: Telangana Government opposed the proposal of interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery at the high-level meeting conducted by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry on Friday in New Delhi.

The Telangana government argued that a proper study would be better on the availability of excess waters of Godavari before going ahead with the interlinking of Godavari and Cauvery. The officials said that since the Centre had not yet taken a decision on the quantum of water for the Telangana State, any move to interlink these two rivers at this stage was not acceptable to them.

Telangana reiterated for a hydrological study for correct assessment of the availability of waters. It has brought to the notice of NWDA (National Water Development Agency) of the State's entitlement of 968 tmc ft of water.

The officials requested for the early clearances of all the seven projects for which DPRs have been submitted in view of the water availability as per NWDA, they said.

The officials of the Union Ministry said that States should adopt a positive approach towards the proposal and view it from the national perspective. The CWC (Central Water Commission) stressed that for the present only the unutilised waters of Chhattisgarh to an extent of 4 bcm (billion cubic metre) may have to be considered for diversion in view of the concerns of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana about the availability of 7 bcm. The officials said that NWDA and CWC will firm up the water availability duly taking into consideration the Awards in force.

Inter State Water Dispute Chief Engineer Mohan Kumar and Executive Engineer Subramanya Prasad participated in the meeting.