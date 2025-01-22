Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Announces Strategic Equity Infusion of Rs 20 Crore

New Delhi: Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer of innovative transformer solutions, announced a significant milestone today with the strategic equity infusion of ₹20 crore from Ramesh Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd, invested through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN.

This transformative collaboration is set to propel the company towards sustainable growth and technological advancement. Ramesh Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd and Mastermind JPIN have invested ₹10 crores each.

Speaking at the celebratory event, Managing Director Rakesh Telawne shared, “This partnership strengthens our financial foundation and underscores the trust and confidence our new shareholders place in our vision and capabilities. Together, we aim to expand our horizons, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and set new benchmarks in the transformer manufacturing industry.”

Director Aboli Telawne added, “This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey. With the strategic guidance of our new shareholders, we are poised to optimize operations and unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth.”

Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd stated, “Our partnership is designed to foster Telawne's growth and expansion, both within India and internationally. We are committed to providing strategic guidance and support to the Telawne team, leveraging our collective expertise to drive business growth, explore new markets, and reinforce the company's position as a leader in the transformer manufacturing industry.”

Speaking on the investment, CA Manish Ladage, Founder of Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners, an SME-focused growth fund, stated that “Telawne Power Equipment has demonstrated remarkable growth in the manufacturing sector. Its global accreditations, coupled with a highly skilled team of seasoned technocrats, position the company for exponential growth and continued success in the international market.”

The event concluded with a ceremonial signing, networking sessions, and a renewed commitment to excellence and innovation.