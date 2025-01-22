Live
- Jindal Global Law School Launches India's First BA Programme in Artificial Intelligence & Law
- Coca-Cola India Southwest Asia Announces New Vice-President of Customer & Commercial Leadership
- Erba Transasia group introduces advanced haematology analyzer in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- KLH and KL Campuses Achieve Top Marks in IIC Star Ratings
- District Collector Urges Public to Leverage Ward Assemblies for Welfare Scheme Benefits
- From Fan Favorites to Fan Theories: Reddit heats up as the Bigg Boss Finale Fever grips fans
- Sri Gopala Dasula Ratha Utsavam Celebrated with Grandeur in Uttanoor
- Former Union Minister Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy Participates in Rituals at Sri Jogulamba Temple
- BJP Leaders Visit Budaga Jangala Colony, Highlight Dr. Ambedkar's Legacy and Community Issues
- MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Distributes CM Relief Fund Cheques to Support Medical Needs
Just In
Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Announces Strategic Equity Infusion of Rs 20 Crore
Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer of innovative transformer solutions, announced a significant milestone today with the strategic equity infusion of ₹20 crore from Ramesh Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd, invested through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN.
New Delhi: Telawne Power Equipments Pvt Ltd, a leading manufacturer of innovative transformer solutions, announced a significant milestone today with the strategic equity infusion of ₹20 crore from Ramesh Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd, invested through his family office Vyom and Mastermind JPIN.
This transformative collaboration is set to propel the company towards sustainable growth and technological advancement. Ramesh Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd and Mastermind JPIN have invested ₹10 crores each.
Speaking at the celebratory event, Managing Director Rakesh Telawne shared, “This partnership strengthens our financial foundation and underscores the trust and confidence our new shareholders place in our vision and capabilities. Together, we aim to expand our horizons, adopt cutting-edge technologies, and set new benchmarks in the transformer manufacturing industry.”
Director Aboli Telawne added, “This milestone marks the beginning of an exciting journey. With the strategic guidance of our new shareholders, we are poised to optimize operations and unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth.”
Jaisinghani - Promoter, Polycab India Ltd stated, “Our partnership is designed to foster Telawne's growth and expansion, both within India and internationally. We are committed to providing strategic guidance and support to the Telawne team, leveraging our collective expertise to drive business growth, explore new markets, and reinforce the company's position as a leader in the transformer manufacturing industry.”
Speaking on the investment, CA Manish Ladage, Founder of Mastermind JPIN Capital Partners, an SME-focused growth fund, stated that “Telawne Power Equipment has demonstrated remarkable growth in the manufacturing sector. Its global accreditations, coupled with a highly skilled team of seasoned technocrats, position the company for exponential growth and continued success in the international market.”
The event concluded with a ceremonial signing, networking sessions, and a renewed commitment to excellence and innovation.