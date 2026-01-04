Telugu Community in Gujarat Celebrates 80 Years of Service, Culture, and Excellence at AAMS Anniversary

Ahmedabad: If Gujaratis are widely admired as India’s gold standard in enterprise, Telugus in Gujarat are fast emerging as role models for Gen Alpha—not only for excelling in their professions, but for helping build, shape and administer the state they now proudly call home. Anchored by their belief in the three timeless ‘Ps’—Preserve, Protect and Promote—the Telugu community is consciously grooming the next generation to carry forward a rich cultural and civic legacy.

This spirit was on magnificent display on Sunday as the Ahmedabad Andhra Mahasabha (AAMS) marked its 80th anniversary, celebrating eight decades of service, solidarity and social commitment. Founded in 1946 with Master Durgayya garu as president and Mattekunta Satyanarayana garu as secretary, AAMS has remained steadfast in its mission of uniting people, preserving Telugu language and culture, and fostering enduring bonds between Telugu and Gujarati communities. Its record of social service is equally striking—596 blood donation camps, unfailingly organised every Sunday and had received special award from the Red Cross recently.

New Gujarat DGP Dr KLN Rao.

The milestone event also became a platform to honour Telugu excellence that has enriched Gujarat. Among those felicitated were Dr Mallvarpu Appa Rao, founder of Centum Electronics, a global electronics design and manufacturing powerhouse serving Fortune 500 clients such as Thales, Airbus, BAE, Hitachi, Rafael and Alstom, besides India’s strategic institutions including ISRO, DRDO and defence PSUs. Also honoured were Gujarat’s new DGP Dr KLN Rao, former Chief Secretary G Subba Rao, former Home Secretary, leading scientists, professionals, educators, student achievers and distinguished contributors to Gujarat’s growth story.





Thanks to the hard work of Dr Samudraiah the president of AAMS, Subbarayudu Secretary AAMS and Chairman of temple trust, the Telugu presence in Gujarat acquired a defining cultural landmark with the construction of the Sri Venkateswara Temple, revered today as the Tirumala of West India. Faithfully replicating Tirumala rituals, the temple has also evolved into the beating heart of Telugu socio-cultural life in Ahmedabad. The foundation stone was laid by the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi who later as PM inaugurated the temple.









The anniversary celebrations culminated in a grand cultural showcase, powered largely by youth and families of AAMS. Through live performances, they vividly portrayed Telugu traditions—from Muggu at dawn and offering water to the Tulsi plant, to Sandhyavandanam, Aksharabhyasam, Pelli Chupulu and Shashtipurti.









Classical dance forms such as Kuchipudi, Bharatanatyam and evocative presentations like Mahishasuramardini added splendour to the evening, reaffirming that Telugu culture in Gujarat is not merely preserved—but vibrantly lived, celebrated and passed on.