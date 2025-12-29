Temperature continues to slide in Bengal, dense smog poses health hazards

Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal on Monday woke up to a blanket of fog, with temperatures dropping further and cold conditions intensifying towards the end of the year.

The minimum temperature in Kolkata settled at 13.5 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal. On Sunday, the minimum temperature had stood at 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature also failed to rise beyond 21.4 degrees Celsius, around four degrees below normal, adding to the chill. Frequent temperature fluctuations, coupled with high levels of air pollution, are posing health risks, particularly for elderly people and children.

Speaking to IANS, environmentalist Somendra Mohan Ghosh said rapid variations in temperature along with dense smog have led to a spike in air pollution, adversely impacting public health.

“Kolkata is experiencing hazardous to severe air quality levels. With a thick layer of smog blanketing the city, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) is hovering between 335 and 350, which falls under the ‘hazardous’ or ‘severe’ category. The primary pollutants are PM2.5 and PM10, with levels more than nine times higher than World Health Organisation guidelines,” Ghosh said.

He added that the combination of fog and pollution is creating a dense, smoky haze across the city. “Severe AQI levels have been reported from most areas, including Ballygunge, Bidhannagar, Jadavpur and the US Consulate area,” he said.

In view of the prevailing conditions, Ghosh advised people to use masks, scarves and caps while stepping out, especially during morning hours. He also cautioned elderly people and children with respiratory ailments to remain indoors.

“Given the hazardous conditions, it is highly recommended to stay indoors and minimise exposure to polluted air. Masks should be worn if one must go outside. Early morning outdoor workouts or exercises should be avoided,” he said.

He further noted that sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems, need to exercise extra caution. “Low wind speeds and misty conditions are trapping pollutants near the surface, worsening air quality,” Ghosh added.

Elsewhere in the state, Bankura recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius on Monday, the lowest in south Bengal. Temperatures also dipped to 9.5 degrees in Asansol, 9.4 degrees in Burdwan, 10 degrees in Sriniketan and Berhampore, 10.8 degrees in Kalaikunda, 11.5 degrees in Midnapore, 11.2 degrees in Contai, 11.6 degrees in Panagarh, 11 degrees in Purulia, 11.8 degrees in Kalyani, 12.4 degrees in Barrackpore, 12 degrees in Digha, 12.6 degrees in Krishnanagar, 12.4 degrees in Uluberia, 13.8 degrees in Salt Lake and 13.5 degrees Celsius in Dum Dum.

In the northern hills, Darjeeling recorded a minimum temperature of 5.4 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state. Alipurduar also reported a sharp drop, with the mercury touching 9 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a warning for light to moderate fog across West Bengal. Visibility is expected to reduce from 999 metres to around 200 metres in several areas. Dense fog is likely in Darjeeling, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur districts on Monday and Tuesday, where visibility may drop to between 199 metres and 50 metres.