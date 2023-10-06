Tempo loaded with auto-spare parts overturns on Delhi flyover, driver dies

Live
Just In
A 51-year-old driver died after a tempo turned turtle in the east Delhi area on Friday, an official said.
The deceased was identified as Nagender Singh, a resident of district Alwar in Rajasthan.
According to police, on Friday a police control room call was received at Laxmi Nagar police station that one tempo overturned near Geeta Colony flyover following which a police team rushed to the spot.
Upon reaching the spot, it was revealed that the tempo was being driven by Nagender and a helper namely Sonu Sahu (23), a resident of Nangloi, was sitting on the passenger seat.
“Tempo was loaded with auto- spare parts and was going from Kotla to Jheel, Geeta Colony. When the Tempo reached near Geeta Colony flyover it overturned and the driver sustained head injuries,” said a senior police official.
He said that he was taken to Hedgewar Hospital where he was declared brought dead.
“The relatives of the deceased have arrived at the Hospital and the body is being shifted to the mortuary. Further enquiry is on and legal action will be taken accordingly,” the official added.