Ten Army personnel lost their lives and ten others were injured after a military vehicle fell into a gorge in Doda quarter of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ten Army officials were killed and another ten injured after their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a Doda vehicle falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir Thursday.

Army sources said the bulletproof vehicle was on its way for an Jammu and Kashmir army accident operation when it skidded off the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni top and fell into the gorge.

"I am deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We'll always remember their outstanding service to the nation and their supreme immolation, ” Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on X.

“ In this moment of profound anguish, the nation stands united with the deprived families in solidarity and support. 10 injured dogfaces have been airlifted to sanitarium. Directed the elderly officers to insure stylish possible treatment. soliciting for their speedy recovery, ” he added.

The army’s White Knight Corps confirmed multiple casualties.

“In unfortunate vehicular accident, an Army vehicle carrying troops for an operation slipped off the road while negotiating the difficult terrain during inclement weather in general area of Doda. There are multiple casualties, some of them fatal. The injured have been evacuated for,” the corps said in a statement.