Ten Indian Army Personnel Killed After Military Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge In J&K’s Doda

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha confirmed the deaths and expressed his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. In a message posted on social media, he said the nation would always remember the courage, service and sacrifice of the jawans who lost their lives in the incident. He added that injured personnel had been airlifted to hospitals and senior officials had been instructed to ensure the best possible medical care.

As per information shared by officials and reported by PTI, the bulletproof Army vehicle was carrying 17 personnel and was en route to a high-altitude post when the driver reportedly lost control. The vehicle then plunged nearly 200 feet into the gorge. A joint rescue operation involving the Army and local police was launched immediately after the accident.

During the rescue effort, several soldiers were found critically injured and shifted for treatment, with some airlifted to the military hospital in Udhampur for specialised care. Despite swift action, ten soldiers succumbed to their injuries.

The incident comes close on the heels of other fatal accidents in the region involving Army personnel and porters, highlighting the risks faced by those operating in Jammu and Kashmir’s difficult terrain. In recent months, multiple lives have been lost in similar road mishaps in high-altitude and mountainous areas of the Union Territory.