Ten Militants Killed in Clash with CRPF in Manipur; Ongoing Violence and Attacks Continue

At least ten militants were killed during a clash with CRPF personnel in the Jiribam district of Manipur on Monday.

The gunfight started when the militants attacked a CRPF camp. One CRPF soldier was injured and has been airlifted to a hospital.

Since May of last year, ethnic violence between the Imphal-based Meiteis and the hill-based Kukis has resulted in over 200 deaths and left thousands homeless in Manipur.

Also, armed militants set fire to several shops in the Borobekra subdivision. They fired multiple shots toward the Borobekra police station around 2:30 PM before moving towards Jakurador Karong, where they engaged in arson.

On Monday morning, a farmer in Imphal East district was injured when militants shot at him from nearby hills.

This marked the third day in a row that hill-based militants have targeted farmers in the Imphal Valley.

Security forces quickly responded and returned fire, resulting in a short gunfight. The injured farmer was taken to Yaingangpokpi PHC for treatment and is now out of danger.

In recent days, security forces have confiscated various arms, ammunition, and IEDs in operations across the hill and valley districts of Manipur.

A statement from the Assam Rifles stated that on Saturday, a joint team seized one .303 rifle, two 9 mm pistols, six 12-gauge single-barrel rifles, one .22 rifle, ammunition, and other military supplies in the jungle of L Khonomphai village in Churachandpur district.

In another operation between S Choungoubung and Maohing in Kangpokpi district, they recovered one 5.56mm INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, two SBBL guns, two .22 pistols, two improvised projectile launchers, grenades, and ammunition.