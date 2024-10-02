Live
- World’s Largest Bathukamma Created in Jangaon District: St. Mary's School Students Set a New Record
- YS Jagan flays AP coalition govt, says promises were not implemented
- Jagga Reddy Condemns False Trolls Against Konda Surekha, Demands Apology from KTR
- Making ‘Aagadu’ was the biggest regret of my life; Sreenu Vaitla reveals
- Pooja Hegde joins cast of Vijay’s ‘Thalapathy 69’
- Stay Vigilant people in Dussehra hollydays: SP Gaikwad Vibhav Raghunath
- Mahalaya Amavasya Gayatri Homa Conducted Traditionally
- Open Talent Hunt set for grand finale with combined national competition in Rohtak from Oct 6
- Chandrababu Inspects Machilipatnam Port Works, Promises Completion by December 2025
- Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti Celebrated with Cleanliness Drive and Tributes in Aija
Just In
Tension in Bengal’s Tufanganj city over ransacking of two BJP leaders’ homes
Tension prevailed in Cooch Behar district’s Tufanganj city on Wednesday morning over the ransacking of homes of two local BJP leaders, late on Tuesday night.
Kolkata: Tension prevailed in Cooch Behar district’s Tufanganj city on Wednesday morning over the ransacking of homes of two local BJP leaders, late on Tuesday night.
The BJP leaders whose houses were ransacked are Tufanganj city secretary of the BJP’s youth wing Nimai Das and the party’s Panchayat Samiti member Subal Barman.
Both of them alleged that the supporters of the ruling Trinamool Congress came on motorcycles to the locality late on Tuesday night and ransacked their homes in the Andaran Phoolbari area of Tufanganj.
“Our family members were also given life threats by the ruling party goons. The police were informed immediately, but the cops came and left soon without conducting a detailed investigation. Later they refused to come even though we frantically called up the local police station,” alleged Das.
Das claimed that in the past, too, he was beaten up by the local ruling party goons a number of times.
“My house was also ransacked a number of times earlier. I informed the local police station every time. But the cops remained totally inactive in the matter,” he added.
However, block Trinamool Congress president of Tufanganj city denied the allegations that local party supporters were behind the attack.
According to him, Tuesday night’s incident was the result of some local issues and his party workers had no role to play in it.
Different pockets in Cooch Behar district have been on the boil ever since the conclusion of the Lok Sabha elections this year.
The BJP leadership has claimed that the attacks on their supporters have aggravated since the party’s previous Lok Sabha member from Cooch Behar and the erstwhile Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik, got defeated in the last elections.
In July this year, Pramanik filed a petition at the Calcutta High Court challenging the election results.