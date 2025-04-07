Live
Tension in Jamshedpur after religious flag uprooted, banned meat found
Communal tension flared in Dhalbhumgarh area of Jamshedpur on Monday after miscreants allegedly uprooted religious flags near a temple and scattered banned meat at the site.
The incident occurred near Hanuman Vatika temple, located at the block headquarters, where flags had been installed to mark Ram Navami.
The news spread rapidly on Monday morning, triggering protests.
Hundreds of residents took to the streets, blocking National Highway-18 near Dhalbhumgarh from 9 a.m. The blockade continued till 1 p.m., resulting in long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highway.
In response, local markets in Dhalbhumgarh and Narsinghgarh were shut down. Protesters raised slogans demanding immediate action against those responsible.
East Singhbhum (Jamshedpur) Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishav Garg, Ghatsila Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sunil Chandra, Musabani Police Station Incharge Sandeep Bhagat, and other officials reached the spot and tried to pacify the agitated crowd.
Residents alleged that such acts are not new and demanded strict action against those targeting religious sentiments.
They recalled that a similar incident had occurred a year ago at the same location, when banned meat was found near the temple, sparking prolonged unrest.
According to locals, a grand Ram Navami procession was taken out on Sunday, and numerous religious flags were put up near the temple. The procession concluded late in the evening.
On Monday morning, residents discovered the flag uprooted, banned meat strewn nearby, and several items from the temple, including a bell, missing.
Locals suspect the act was carried out at night as part of a deliberate attempt to disturb communal harmony.
Rural SP Rishabh Garg said a special cell has been formed to investigate the matter from all angles.
“Strict action will be taken after identifying those involved in this,” he assured.