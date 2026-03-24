Tension over Eid namaz venue in Mainpuri eases

Mainpuri: A brief spell of tension prevailed in Kuraoli town here after a dispute among some people over the venue for Eid namaz, but the situation was defused following an intervention by the administration, officials said on Monday.

The disagreement surfaced on March 21 when a section of people insisted on offering namaz at a chabutra in a nearby field across the road from the idgah, claiming that prayers had been held there in the past. Others from the Muslim community, however, maintained that the namaz should be offered inside the Idgah premises, as is the established practice.

The situation led to heated exchanges between some locals and the police, videos of which later surfaced on social media, adding to the tension. Inspector Lalit Bhati and Sub-Divisional Magistrate Neeraj Kumar Dwivedi intervened and advised the gathering to adhere to the traditional practice of offering prayers inside the idgah.

With the involvement of community elders and religious leaders, the matter was subsequently resolved. Following the intervention, both sides agreed to offer namaz at the idgah. Inspector Bhati told PTI that prayers were eventually conducted in a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere at the idgah, where they are held every year.

SDM Dwivedi said that some youths had initially wanted to offer prayers at the alternate site, but later agreed to shift to the idgah after counselling by the administration and senior members of the community. Imam of Kuraoli Idgah, Asif Raja Aslam, said the dispute arose due to a “misunderstanding” and was resolved amicably with the help of the police and administration.