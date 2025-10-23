Tensions In INDIA Bloc: Bihar Rift Spills Into Jharkhand As RJD, JMM Trade Allegations

Live
Highlights
- The ongoing seat-sharing dispute within the INDIA alliance in Bihar has spread to Jharkhand, with the RJD and JMM publicly accusing each other of deceit and betrayal.
- The JMM has criticised the RJD and Congress for violating coalition principles, while RJD has dismissed JMM’s claims of influence in Bihar.
The internal discord within the INDIA alliance over seat-sharing in Bihar has now affected Jharkhand, straining relations between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). During a press conference in Giridih, JMM general secretary Sudeep Kumar Sonu accused allies RJD and Congress of “deceit” and of disregarding coalition ethics after the JMM was denied any seats in Bihar. Following this, some JMM leaders demanded that the RJD be removed from the Jharkhand Cabinet.
In response, the RJD claimed that the JMM had unrealistically sought its existing seats and had little political presence in Bihar. The JMM, on the other hand, defended its decision to support RJD in Jharkhand out of “large-heartedness,” warning the INDIA partners of the potential consequences of such disregard within the alliance.
The dispute underscores growing unease among INDIA bloc allies ahead of upcoming elections, highlighting regional power struggles and a fragile opposition unity.
