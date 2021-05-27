Tenure of RAW head and chairman of IB department has extended for one more year 

New Delhi : The tenure of Samant Kumar Goel, head of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) and Arvind Kumar, chairman of the Intelligence Department (IB), has been extended by one year. This information was given on Thursday in an official order. The order stated that, Goyal, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre, will be the secretary of RAW for another year in addition to the current term ending on June 30.

In the same way, Kumar, an IPS officer of Assam and Meghalaya cadre, will continue to head of IB for a period of one year after June 30. It was told in the order that, the extension of tenures has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.



BVR Subrahmanyam, the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, has been appointed as Special Work Officer (OSD) in the Ministry of Commerce. According to an official order issued on Thursday, he will take over as the new Commerce Secretary after the retirement of Anoop Wadhavan on June 20.

