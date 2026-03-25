Territorial Army honours 99-year-old Padma Shri awardee, veteran journalist in Aizawl

Aizawl: The Territorial Army, under the aegis of the 23 Sector Assam Rifles, celebrated the 99th birthday of Padma Shri awardee Havildar Lalbiakthanga Pachuau (Retd), a distinguished veteran of the 3rd Battalion, The Assam Regiment.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that at 99 years of age, Havildar Pachuau stands as a living embodiment of the finest traditions of the Indian Army.

Having served with distinction in the 3rd Battalion, The Assam Regiment, including participation during World War II, he later transitioned into a remarkable civilian life dedicated to journalism, literature, and social service after voluntarily retiring from the Army upon completing 17 years of service.

He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2021 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to Literature and Education (Journalism).

Widely acknowledged as India’s oldest working journalist, he has devoted his life to promoting truthful reporting, social awareness, and community development in Mizoram, Lt Col Rawat added.

Under the theme “A Remarkable Century, A Remarkable Life”, personnel of the Territorial Army, Assam Regiment, and Assam Rifles paid tribute to the veteran.

Family members and ex-servicemen joined the celebrations.

His life continues to inspire generations, reinforcing the enduring bond between veterans and serving soldiers.

Pachuau began his journalism career in 1953 with a local publication and went on to become a prominent figure in the Mizoram Journalists Association (MJA), serving as its president for three terms.

He was declared the “oldest working journalist in the country” by the Mizoram government’s Information and Public Relations Department and the MJA in October 2016.

Pachuau also co-founded the Association for Voluntary Blood Donation (AVBD), serving initially as its general secretary and later as its president multiple times from 2001 onwards.

In 1945, during the final phase of World War II, he joined the Army and earned several military honours.

He was also one of the key delegates during the peace talks between the erstwhile underground Mizo National Front (MNF) and the Centre in the early 1980s.

In the 1990s, Pachuau founded the Mizoram Social Defence Union and actively campaigned against alcohol and drug abuse.