Terror funding case: NIA raids multiple places in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday raided multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district in connection with a terror funding case.

Officials said that the NIA raided multiple locations in the district in connection with a case related to terrorist activities and terror funding.

According to sources, the searches were conducted at several premises belonging to individuals allegedly involved in terrorist activities and funding networks.

Official sources stated that the raids were part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial assistance and support to terrorist organisations operating in the region.

The NIA teams, assisted by local police and security forces, conducted the searches and attempted to gather financial transactions, communication records, and other evidence related to the case.

The raids were conducted early in the morning at several locations in the district. Sources stated that investigators are examining documents, digital devices, and other material suspected to be linked to terrorist funding activities.

The investigating agency has intensified its investigations into high-profile terror-related cases, narco-terrorism networks, and violent incidents across the union territory in 2025-2026.

NIA is investigating the April 22, 2025, attack in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists. The agency has taken over the case, arresting local harborers and identifying Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants involved, including a former Pakistani Special Service Group (SSG) commando.

In June 2025, the NIA conducted extensive raids at 32 locations across Jammu and Kashmir, targeting overground workers (OGWs) linked to various terror outfits.

The agency has been active in dismantling narco-terror networks that fund terrorism. Recent actions include the arrest of a key accused in a 2020 case and the seizure of narcotics and cash, with investigations focusing on Pakistan-based handlers pushing drugs and weapons.

NIA continues to investigate cases involving the conspiracy to wage war against India, including actions against separatist leaders and their associates.

Recent actions include framing charges in the 2020 murder of Advocate Babar Qadri.

NIA has attached properties in Kashmir belonging to individuals involved in terror networks to disrupt their operations.

The agency is working closely with J&K Police to dismantle these networks, with a focus on cutting off logistical support and financing to the terrorists.