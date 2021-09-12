Terrorists attack police party in Srinagar, 1 cop injured

  • Menu
Srinagar, Sep 12: Suspected terrorists on Sunday fired upon police party in Srinagar injuring one junior police officer , officials said.

According to details, terrorists fired upon police party in Khanyar area of Srinagar, the capital city of Jammu and Kashmir, injuring the officer in the incident.

The injured officer was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Additional forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and an operation has been started to nab the attackers.

