Terrorists came, carried out big terror attack, some mistake somewhere: Iltija Mufti

Iltija Mufti, daughter of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said that for terrorists to be able to carry out the Pahalgam assault in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) in a place where tourists come in large numbers indicates that a mistake has happened, and it should be investigated.

In an interview with IANS, Iltija also praised her mother as "extremely peace-loving" and criticised the media for portraying her as "anti-India or non-secular."

Along with the Pahalgam terror attack, she also talked about the situation at the borders, Pakistani citizens being sent back, the Waqf (Amendment) Act, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, etc.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: 26 innocent people were killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. What do you have to say?

Iltija Mufti: This was a dastardly attack, and we condemn it. There is no place for violence. We condemn terrorism. All of us saw how our guests -- the tourists -- were killed. Two young women, who were recently married, lost their husbands; we are saddened by it. Before being Kashmiris, Muslims, or Indians, we are human beings first, and such acts -- such as targeted killings -- break our hearts.

IANS: Who is to blame for this terror attack? Do you think Pakistan was behind it?

Iltija Mufti: For the last six years, since Article 370 was abrogated and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was taken away, the entire law and order situation here -- including the security agencies, Intelligence agencies, police -- all come under the Ministry of Home Affairs. So, it is very difficult for me to speak on this matter, as they are not under my domain, nor are they under the domain of the J&K government.

These are questions that the central government sitting in Delhi will have to answer. I don't think this is the right time to start pointing fingers and saying mistakes were made here or there. There must be time given for a proper investigation into how this happened.

Places like Baisaran and Pahalgam see a large number of tourists every day, yet that day, terrorists came and carried out such a big attack. This certainly needs to be investigated. I don't have the authority to say who is to blame. There was some mistake somewhere -- that's why such a serious incident happened. Only after a full investigation can anything be said.

IANS: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti went to Pahalgam and interacted with the locals. How do you see that?

Iltija Mufti: I think the image the media -- mostly the 'godi' media -- has created of Mehbooba ji, portraying her as anti-India or non-secular, is completely wrong. If you truly look at Mehbooba ji, you'll see she is extremely peace-loving.

It was very important for her to go to Pahalgam at this time -- not just for the local people, but also to show our tourists that we have always welcomed them and will continue to do so. You must have seen the visuals -- she went there, tourists were present, and photos were taken with them. We are very thankful that the tourists continue to show their trust in us.

Some media channels are portraying that tourists are not welcome in Jammu and Kashmir -- that is not true. Our doors, the doors of our hearts, and the doors of our state are always open for our tourists. We welcome them with love and hospitality -- and we will continue to do so.

IANS: Following this attack, Pakistani citizens are being sent back. How do you see this?

Iltija Mufti: Many people have been living here (in India) for the past 20–30 years. A Pakistani woman whose son was martyred while serving in the CRPF is also living here. When her son was martyred, Home Minister Amit Shah himself visited her. There are many such cases where people have been affected. If we look at this through the lens of humanity, it is clear that injustices are occurring.

That said, the government is taking steps it feels are necessary. However, in my personal opinion, we should also act with some humanity.

IANS: A CRPF personnel was dismissed after it was revealed that he is married to a Pakistani woman. What do you have to say about this?

Iltija Mufti: I am not very familiar with this case. If the police are withholding information, it is not my responsibility. I saw an interview with the soldier, in which he said he had informed the CRPF and security agencies. This is a personal matter concerning a CRPF soldier. An investigation is ongoing, so I cannot say much.

IANS: Do you think war is an option?

Iltija Mufti: Whenever there is talk of war, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are caught in between, as we are a border state. We are the ones who suffer; we are the collateral damage. However, some things are not in our control. If the government feels it needs to act in retaliation to maintain law and order and ensure India's security, that is within its domain. I cannot comment on that.

I feel that war is never the answer. When PM Modi visited Russia, he said, "The era of war is over." I believe it's time to remember that.

IANS: Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has questioned the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces and said people are waiting for the "so-called 56-inch chest to act." How do you see this?

Iltija Mufti: Such baseless, provocative, and instigating remarks are not right -- especially at a time when so many of our people have been martyred. Not much time has passed since the attack. I believe our politicians should exercise sensitivity when issuing statements. Why must we engage in cheap rhetoric at a time like this?

IANS: You and your mother had highlighted that Kashmiris were being harassed across India following the Pahalgam terror attack. What is your take on it?

Iltija Mufti: As a Kashmiri, I am very disappointed. People are suspecting every Kashmiri across India. Even in Delhi, our students and businessmen are being targeted. PM Modi needs to talk to Kashmiris -- he has left them on their own. Since 2019, the humiliation we have faced and the way Muslims are being treated breaks my heart.

PM Modi is not just the Prime Minister of Hindus -- he is also the Prime Minister of Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, and every citizen of India. He must rise to our expectations and protect us. But what has happened in Kashmir over the last six years is extremely disappointing.

IANS: What is your take on the Waqf (Amendment) Act?

Iltija Mufti: I feel that just like the people of Kashmir and the country were misled when Article 370 was repealed -- it was claimed this was being done for the development and progress of the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- that was a false narrative, full of propaganda.

Similarly, look at the time that has passed since the Waqf (Amendment) Act was passed. It is sub judice, but even so, many madrasas and dargahs are being demolished. This Act is meant to disempower Muslims. People want to gather votes by demolishing mosques, so what can we say?

They are indulging in short-term politics and may gain short-term benefits, but in the long term, it is an attack on the soul of our country. This is Gandhiji's country. For me, the Waqf Act is a direct attack on Muslims. It is an anti-Muslim Act. You want to snatch whatever little freedom and religious autonomy Muslims still have.

IANS: What is your take on J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's meeting with PM Modi and his Assembly speech?

Iltija Mufti: I feel that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have lost so much after 2019. We need to fight for a larger cause. The narrative of statehood that is being run by the NC -- which is currently the government here -- is the BJP's narrative. The NC didn't speak about the Waqf Act in the Assembly, nor did the BJP MLAs.

The NC demands statehood; BJP MLAs also demand statehood. If the NC is only going to echo the BJP's line, then what is the point of people electing 50 MLAs? If you're (NC) just going to follow the BJP's narrative, then you're betraying the people of J&K.

IANS: An Over Ground Worker (OGW), who had helped the Pahalgam terrorists, jumped into the river after he was taken to identify a terrorist hideout. How do you see this?

Iltija Mufti: Whoever was involved in the terror attack must be punished. Justice should be served to the families who lost loved ones. But here, anyone labelled as an OGW or accused based on a narrative often comes directly from the security agencies -- and it is not always verified. We have seen this ourselves.

I won't say all police officers are wrong, but whether it's the Army or police, fake encounters have happened here -- like in Bandipore, Kupwara, and even Rajouri-Poonch two years ago. So, the narrative you're being told is not always the truth.

In Pulwama last week, 10–15 houses were demolished, and only one of them belonged to a suspected militant. The rest belonged to innocent civilians. I am thankful to Mehbooba Mufti, who spoke to the Home Minister and informed him that the houses being demolished were not just of militants, but also of common people -- and that this is wrong. After that, Delhi stopped the demolitions. The government cannot term everyone as a militant or OGW.

You first say that after 2019, the people of J&K were integrated. Integration is not just about geography or borders, it is also emotional and psychological integration. That integration must happen too. If you look at everyone here with suspicion and hatred, as extremists or OGWs, then how will the distance between Kashmir and Delhi ever be bridged?