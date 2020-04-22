Test must for home delivery boys in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all personnel deployed in home delivery service of essential items must be tested and asked to use face masks as well as other protective equipment while discharging their duties.

The directive comes after a food delivery boy tested positive for the coronavirus in Delhi leading to a large of a locality to be quarantined. Adityanath, at a review meeting, said that the police and medical teams must also be adequately protected from infection. The chief minister underlined the need for medical and police personnel to mandatorily use face masks, gloves and other protective equipment.