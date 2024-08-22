  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Thane Badlapur Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Kindergarteners; Troubled Domestic Life Revealed

Thane Badlapur Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Kindergarteners; Troubled Domestic Life Revealed
x
Highlights

  • Akshay Shinde, a Thane Badlapur resident arrested for sexually abusing two kindergarteners, faced domestic issues with his first wife and remarried four months ago.
  • Neighbors express shock as details emerge about his troubled personal life and extended police custody.

Akshay Shinde, a cleaning staff member arrested for sexually abusing two kindergarteners in Thane's Badlapur, had a history of domestic issues with his first wife and remarried just four months ago.

One of Shinde's neighbors, speaking anonymously to India Today TV, mentioned that his second wife had not been seen in the area for several days, and he was living with his mother and brother. The neighbor added, "The second marriage took place around four months ago. His first wife left him due to his behavior and the domestic problems between them. The second wife hasn’t been around recently."

The neighbor expressed shock and shame, stating, "No one ever imagined that such a person was living among us." Shinde had been residing in the locality for five years, having moved after their previous home was demolished by civic authorities.

Shinde was presented in court for a second remand on Wednesday, where his police custody was extended until August 26. The investigation is now being led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Inspector General of Police Arti Singh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X