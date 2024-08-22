Thane Badlapur Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Of Kindergarteners; Troubled Domestic Life Revealed

Live
- Akshay Shinde, a Thane Badlapur resident arrested for sexually abusing two kindergarteners, faced domestic issues with his first wife and remarried four months ago.
- Neighbors express shock as details emerge about his troubled personal life and extended police custody.
Akshay Shinde, a cleaning staff member arrested for sexually abusing two kindergarteners in Thane's Badlapur, had a history of domestic issues with his first wife and remarried just four months ago.
One of Shinde's neighbors, speaking anonymously to India Today TV, mentioned that his second wife had not been seen in the area for several days, and he was living with his mother and brother. The neighbor added, "The second marriage took place around four months ago. His first wife left him due to his behavior and the domestic problems between them. The second wife hasn’t been around recently."
The neighbor expressed shock and shame, stating, "No one ever imagined that such a person was living among us." Shinde had been residing in the locality for five years, having moved after their previous home was demolished by civic authorities.
Shinde was presented in court for a second remand on Wednesday, where his police custody was extended until August 26. The investigation is now being led by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Inspector General of Police Arti Singh.