Thapar Gallery brings London artist Sarah Staton’s SupaStore to New Delhi

New Delhi: Thapar Gallery has unveiled an innovative and interactive art project, India Edition SupaStore x Thapar, created by acclaimed London-based artist Sarah Staton, at Bikaner House, New Delhi. The exhibition is being presented as part of the India Art Fair Parallel Show 2026.

SupaStore is not a conventional exhibition. It is a travelling, event-based, durational artwork that takes the form of a functional store while operating as an experimental art platform. Conceptualised by Staton, the project has been hosted in museums, galleries and independent spaces across the world. Each edition adapts to its location, becoming a unique site-specific installation.

For the India edition, Staton has designed a specially crafted sculptural kiosk inside Bikaner House. Inspired by the familiar neighbourhood provisions shop, the structure serves as both an artwork and a display space. Within this creative framework, works by noted contemporary artists Gigi Scaria, Mithu Sen, Raaj Rufaro and Vibha Galhotra are being showcased.

The project explores the relationship between art, commerce and social interaction. SupaStore examines how modern shopping culture and branding shape personal identity in today’s capitalist world. It also reflects on the art market itself, questioning how value is created, displayed and exchanged.

Through its playful format, SupaStore transforms the traditional idea of an art exhibition into a participatory social experience. Visitors are invited to interact with artworks in an informal, accessible environment, blurring the boundaries between gallery, marketplace and community space.

Commenting on the initiative, Ashish Thapar, Director of Thapar Gallery, said, “SupaStore resonates deeply with our interest in artistic practices that question systems of value, exchange, and display, while allowing for a more intimate and participatory way of encountering art. Sarah Staton’s work invites audiences to engage with art as a lived, social experience. Presenting the India Edition of SupaStore for the first time at Bikaner House as part of the India Art Fair Parallel Show is an important moment for us.”

Sarah Staton is a well-known contemporary artist and educator based in London. She currently serves as Reader of Social Aesthetics at the Royal College of Art. The India edition of SupaStore has been curated by Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah, marking the project’s first-ever presentation in the country. The initiative is supported by Thapar Contemporary and Bikaner House, Delhi.

The exhibition opened with a preview on February 2, 2026, and will remain on view till February 8, 2026, offering art enthusiasts a chance to experience a fresh and unconventional approach to contemporary art.

Event Details

• Opening Preview: Monday, 02 February 2026, 6:00 PM onwards

• On View: Till 08 February 2026

• Venue: Bikaner House, New Delhi

• Curators: Jasone Miranda-Bilbao and Vaibhav Raj Shah

The SupaStore project adds a vibrant and thought-provoking dimension to this year’s India Art Fair calendar, reinforcing New Delhi’s position as a dynamic hub for global contemporary art.







