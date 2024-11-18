Delhi Faces Severe Smog Crisis as Air Quality Hits 'Severe-Plus' Levels

Delhi is facing a severe pollution crisis today. Thick smog, made of smoke and fog, has covered the city.

The air quality index (AQI) has dropped to 481, which is in the "severe-plus" category— the worst this season.

The smog has made visibility very poor. Visibility at Palam dropped to just 150 meters this morning, and the poor air quality is disrupting flights and train services.

To control the pollution, authorities have implemented stricter measures. Under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), only essential trucks are allowed to enter Delhi. Non-essential commercial vehicles from outside Delhi are also banned, except for electric and CNG vehicles.

In addition, all construction activities, like roadwork and public projects, have been stopped. Schools are closed for all grades except for classes 10 and 12. Public and private offices are advised to work at 50% capacity, with others working from home.

The smog is partly due to stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, which makes up 38% of Delhi's pollution. The cold weather traps the smoke, making the air quality worse each winter.

Authorities are urging people, particularly children, the elderly, and those with health problems, to stay indoors. They may also introduce odd-even vehicle rules and limit commercial activities to help reduce pollution.