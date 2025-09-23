The Amazon Great Indian Festival has begun! Enjoy exciting discounts of up to 55% on air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Lloyd, and more

Air conditioners from all major brands are available at discounts of up to 55% in the Amazon festival sale with additional ₹6,000 off on bank offers and more. So, hurry before these Amazon AC sale 2025 are gone and see the latest deals!

Top AC Deals This Festive Season

Comfort, value and more, this Amazon AC offers LG Samsung Lloyd has it all with a curated collection of home air conditioners. Energy-efficient models in sleek styles, there’s an AC to fit your budget and style this festive season. Whether your old air conditioner has given up on you or you’re saving up for your first one, this is your chance to make it happen.

LG AC Deals: Up to 55% off ACs Amazon

Powerful cooling, efficient performance and sleek design, LG air conditioners are popular amongst Indian households and for good reason. Snare LG ACs on Amazon this festival season at discounts of over to 55 and experience decoration comfort at great value.

Samsung ACs: Up to 50% Off

Smart features, efficient cooling and stylish design, Samsung air conditioners make for a great pick in any modern household. Discounts of up to 50% on Best AC deals Amazon sale make this the ideal time to buy your next air conditioner and get the most value out of your investment.

Panasonic ACs: Up to 45% Off

Panasonic ACs are built for years of durable performance with reliable cooling and smart energy-saving features, made with Japanese technology. Split AC offers Amazon Festival up to 45% on Panasonic air conditioners during the Amazon Diwali Sale make it the perfect time to get a new air conditioner for the festive season.