The British looted $32 trillion from India, but today we are rising again: CM Yogi

Lucknow, September 27: Taking a sharp stance on the incident in Bareilly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said, “The Maulana in Bareilly seemed to forget whose government is in place. He threatened to block roads, but we made it clear: no jam, no curfew will be imposed. We will send a message so strong that even future generations will hesitate to riot.”

The CM highlighted that since 2017, his government has dealt firmly with rioters, responding in ways they understand. This strict approach has ushered in a new era of peace and security in Uttar Pradesh, laying the foundation for the state’s development story.

CM Yogi accused previous governments, dynasty politics and corruption, saying that the Chacha-Bhatija duo were involved in extortion, while every district was handed over to mafias to run parallel government. He remarked that people at the top of power bowed before mafias. The head of government felt honoured shaking hands with a mafia’s dog.

CM Yogi said that in such a corrupt system, neither daughters, nor traders, farmers were safe. He stressed that when power goes into the hands of dishonest and corrupt people, they mislead society in the name of caste and family. For such people, we have brough in the bulldozer and that his government uprooted mafia rule and put the state on the path of development, the CM said.

He added that UP was not inherently ‘BIMARU’, but was made one by dynasty politics, casteism, and sick mentalities. This resulted in riots and the rioters being honoured inside the CM residence, being welcomed, and power bowing down to habitual criminals and mafias.

On Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath participated in the ‘Viksit Uttar Pradesh Vision @ 2047’ event in the capital organized by a reputed media group. On this occasion, he extended Navratri greetings, unveiled the book ‘8 Years of UP Government’, and strongly re-presented the story of UP’s progress. Highlighting UP’s development journey in the last eight and a half years, he showcased his government’s zero-tolerance policy against dynasty politics, casteism, and corruption.

On the occasion, the CM said that UP’s growth story is unbelievable for those who lacked courage and feared to show their strength. Targeting earlier governments, he said they had opportunities but used them for dynasty politics, loot, and chaos. CM Yogi said that under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance, with faith in God and self-effort, his government recovered the state from being ‘BIMARU’ to a progressive state.

Citing the CAG report, he said UP had a revenue surplus of Rs 37,000 crore in 2023, which has now increased to Rs 70,000 crore. A state with such a large population is progressing rapidly in all its development works without obstruction. He further said that dynasty and caste-based politics hindered UP’s progress. Riots destroyed trade, and corrupt governance crippled bureaucracy. But today, UP has again become an important part of India’s economy.

Highlighting India’s geography and agriculture, the CM said India is the very fortunate country, with 60% of its geographical area suitable for agriculture and human civilization. He compared it with Russia, China, and America, where only 20% of the land is cultivable.

CM Yogi said that although the US is geographically larger than India, both countries have equal cultivable land. India’s fertile land and ancient civilization made it a global leader. He said historically, during Chandragupta Maurya’s time, India’s economy was 40% of the world, 30% in the 11th century, and 25% in the 17th century. British rule destroyed India’s small and cottage industries, looting $32 trillion. He said foreign slavery looted us, but today we are rising again. In 1947, India’s economy was only 2% of the world; by 2014, it was 11th, and now it has become the 4th largest. In the current financial year, India will become the 3rd largest economy.

The CM lashed out at dynasty politics and corruption, saying when dishonest and corrupt people get power, they mislead society in the name of caste and family. “For such people, we have brought in the bulldozer.” In the past eight and a half years, progress has been made in every sector. Eight years ago, imagining world-class infrastructure in UP was impossible. Festivals used to bring unrest, but now troublemakers will remember for seven generations. Sometimes bad habits don’t go away, so their “denting-painting” must be done to correct them.

CM Yogi highlighted Uttar Pradesh’s achievements over the past eight and a half years: the state now hosts 55% of India’s expressway network, the highest number of cities with metro services, and 16 operational airports. Next month, India’s largest airport at Jewar will be inaugurated. UP has transformed from being ‘BIMARU’ to becoming the engine of the nation’s growth.

He said at the time of independence, UP contributed 14% to India’s economy, which fell to 8% by 2016–17. His government resolved to raise it again. UP is now No. 1 in sugarcane, sugar, ethanol, and food grain production. It has become the top state in job creation and attracting investment.

The CM reiterated PM Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, saying that UP will lead this in achieving goal. He said 27–28 hours of assembly discussion were held on this subject, with over 300 experts gathering public feedback. Through the Samarth portal, over 6 lakh suggestions have already been received.

He said UP’s economy was Rs 12 lakh crore in 2016, which will reach Rs 35 lakh crore this financial year. Per capita income has risen from Rs 45,000 to Rs 1.2 lakh. He said they have set targets in 12 sectors, with improvements seen in tourism, investment, and infrastructure. The 52nd private university has been established, and work is ongoing to set up medical colleges in every district. Taking a dig at previous governments, he said: “They gave a mafia in every district, we are giving a medical college in every district.”

The CM asserted that UP has now become India’s growth engine. Of all the mobile phones and electronic components made in India, 55% come from UP. He said agricultural capacity can grow threefold. “We have laid the foundation, now it’s time to build a strong structure”.

Yogi stressed that by 2047, Uttar Pradesh is expected to become a $6 trillion economy, fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of its people. He concluded, saying, “A developed UP is both our mantra and our commitment. It should guide our everyday actions.”

Senior journalists Praveen Kumar, Rohit Sharma, Dhanushveer Singh, Sudhir Mishra, DGP Rajeev Krishna, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, Principal Secretary Planning Alok Kumar, and representatives from the media group were present at the program.