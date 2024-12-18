'The Delhi Model': India's future lies in empowering people

New Delhi: AAP leader Jasmine Shah's new book 'The Delhi Model', calls for a paradigm shift in Indian governance, asserting that the future of the nation lies in empowering the people.

The book, launched by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, explores how the Delhi government's focus on human capital development, education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability has led to remarkable outcomes.

Analysing the policies of the AAP in Delhi, Shah argues that the city's success is a result of prioritising public welfare over corporate interests and tax cuts. Shah, who previously worked as the deputy director at MIT's Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab and holds a master's in public administration from Columbia University, critiques the conventional "trickle-down" economic model. He emphasises that Delhi's approach is a stark departure from this "outdated" theory, focusing instead on policies that uplift people, particularly the marginalised.

"The Delhi Model focuses on human capital development and better service delivery for all citizens, as opposed to the failed models of tax cuts and corporate incentives, epitomised by states like Gujarat," Shah said during the book launch. One of the central themes of the book is the city's reform-driven education system. Shah highlights that over 25 per cent of the Delhi state budget has been allocated to improve infrastructure, recruit teachers and enhance educational outcomes.

Initiatives like the Happiness Curriculum and Mission Buniyaad have tackled basic literacy and numeracy issues while promoting holistic development among students, he says in the book and argues that these measures offer a scalable solution for other states facing educational inequality. In the healthcare sector, Shah discusses the 'Quality Healthcare for All' initiative that provides free, cashless treatment for Delhi residents in partnership with private hospitals.

The initiative covers high-end diagnostic tests, life-saving surgeries, and even ambulances, cutting down response times to 18 minutes. Shah notes that this model has significantly improved healthcare accessibility and affordability for thousands of Delhiites. The book also addresses Delhi's efforts to combat air pollution, one of Delhi's most persistent challenges.

The Delhi government invested in 40 real-time air quality monitoring stations by 2022, the highest number in India, helping create targeted action plans. Additionally, the 2023 launch of India's first real-time source apportionment lab has enabled the government to identify and curb specific pollution sources, the book stated. In his analysis, Shah states the Delhi Model presents an alternative to traditional governance methods, focusing on public welfare and human development.

He suggests that empowering people, rather than prioritising corporate interests, is the key to building a more equitable future for India. The book advocates for a shift in policy-making that places the welfare of citizens at the forefront, particularly those from marginalised communities, and claims that the AAP's Delhi Model serves as a roadmap for other states grappling with systemic challenges.