The election of the new body of Sanyasi Akharas was completed in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: The process of departure of Akharas from Prayagraj Maha Kumbh has started. In the Akhara area built in Sector 20 of Maha Kumbh, the major Shaiv ​​Akharas have completed the tradition and process to be conducted before their departure. Under this, the election of Panch Parmeshwar or a new highest decision-making body was also completed in the Akhara.

Before leaving Maha Kumbh, there is a tradition of electing the new Panch Parmeshwar or the highest decision-making body in the Akharas. Following this in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh too, Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani has elected its new legislature. Secretary of Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani, Mahant Jamuna Puri said that 8 Shri Mahants and 8 Deputy Mahants have been selected in Shri Panchayati Akhara Maha Nirvani Akhara. The election of the new Panch Parmeshwar was completed under the Dharma Dhwaj.

"The eight Shri Mahants selected in this Maha Kumbh include Shri Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji, Shri Mahant Ramesh Giri Ji, Shri Mahant Banshi Puri Ji, Shri Mahant Vinod Giri, Shri Mahant Mrityunjay Bharti, Shri Mahant Manoj Giri, Shri Mahant Prem Puri and Shri Mahant Ganga Giri." Similarly, the saints who have been selected as Deputy Mahant or Karwari include Digambar Shiv Puri, Digambar Ravi Giri, Vishwanath Puri, Ramashankar Giri, Mansukh Giri, Brahma Narayan Puri and Umashankar Giri. In place of the old body, this newly elected body now take over the responsibility till the next Kumbh.

Following the tradition of their ritual of departure, the saints of Shri Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani departed for Kashi. After the ritual, the strings of the religious flag were loosened. The deity of the Akhara was worshipped. Before this, the highest officials of the Akhara were elected. Akhara secretary Mahant Jamuna Puri said that Panch Parmeshwar has left for Kashi. The Panch Parmeshwar of the Akhara will visit Baba Vishwanath on Maha Shiv Ratri after doing the Antargrahi Panchkosi Parikrama of Baba Vishwanath. After this, all the saints will leave for their respective places.