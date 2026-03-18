The End of the Seat Tax

The era of the "unavoidable" seat fee is officially over. In a sweeping move today, March 18, 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and the DGCA have dismantled the "unbundling" strategy that turned basic seating into a premium auction.

Here is an investigative deep-dive into the "Sky-Fairness" reform.

1. The 60/40 Split: A New Mathematical Mandate

The most radical change is the enforcement of a 60% "Free Floor". Until now, some low-cost carriers (LCCs) had paywalled up to 80% of their cabin, leaving only a few middle seats near the back as "free."

* The Law: At least 60% of all seats on every domestic aircraft must be selectable at ₹0 extra cost.

* The Logic: This prevents "Digital Nudging" (or Dark Patterns), where booking sites suggest no seats are available unless you pay, even if the plane is half-empty.

* The Remaining 40%: Airlines can still monetize "Premium Real Estate"—extra legroom (XL), front-row seats, and emergency exits—but they can no longer charge "convenience fees" for standard aisle or window seats within the 60% quota.

2. The "Unified PNR" Rule: Ending Forced Group Splitting

The DGCA has specifically targeted the practice of "algorithm-driven separation." Previously, groups on the same booking were often scattered across the cabin unless they paid a "seat together" fee.

* Mandatory Adjacency: If passengers are on the same Passenger Name Record (PNR), the airline is now legally obligated to seat them together, preferably in adjacent seats, without any selection charge.

* Beyond Children: While a 2024 rule protected children under 12, the 2026 update extends this to all groups (families, colleagues, friends), treating "togetherness" as a basic service rather than an add-on.

3. Transparency Beyond the Seat Map

The investigation into passenger grievances also led to three secondary mandates designed to clear up "grey area" fees:

* The "Special Cargo" Standard: Airlines must now provide fixed, transparent price lists and handling procedures for musical instruments, sports gear, and pets. No more "surprise" quotes at the check-in counter.

* Regional Accessibility: All entitlement documents and "Passenger Charters" must now be provided in regional languages, ensuring that non-English speakers aren't exploited due to a lack of awareness of their rights.

* The 48-Hour Window: Building on earlier reforms, the DGCA has reinforced that any change made within 48 hours of booking (for tickets booked 7 days in advance) should incur no additional service fees.

4. Economic Impact: The Ancillary Revenue Crisis

This move hits the bottom line of major carriers like IndiGo and Air India Express. Seat selection fees currently account for an estimated 8% to 12% of ancillary revenue for Indian LCCs.

* The Counter-Move: Industry analysts warn that while seat selection becomes free, airlines might quietly raise base fares by 3–5% to offset the loss of seat-fee income.

* Enforcement: The DGCA has established a "real-time monitoring" desk to ensure airline booking portals reflect the 60% free seat map immediately.