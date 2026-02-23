PM Modi Flags Off Namo Bharat RRTS And Meerut Metro

By reducing travel time between Delhi and Meerut and expanding modern transit systems, the project reflects the government’s focus on high-speed, accessible, and pollution-free public transport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) along with the Meerut Metro, marking a major boost to high-speed regional connectivity in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi Adityanath was present at the launch ceremony.

The Prime Minister flagged off the project from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station and later travelled on the newly launched Meerut Metro to Meerut South Station, interacting with students and passengers during the journey.

The project includes the full Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, spanning approximately 82 km, and has been developed at an estimated cost of ₹30,274 crore. It features nearly 70 km of elevated track and around 12 km underground sections. With the completion of the remaining stretches — including sections in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh — trains will now operate between Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, covering the distance in about 55 minutes.

During the event, the Prime Minister highlighted the rapid expansion of metro networks across India over the past decade, stating that metro services now operate in more than 25 cities. He described metro systems as safe, convenient, and environmentally friendly modes of transportation.

The inauguration also marks the beginning of metro rail services in Meerut for the first time, a significant milestone in the city’s urban infrastructure development.