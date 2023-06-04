Union Railway Minister ordered CBI probe into Odisha Triple Train Accident

Odisha: The Union Minister for Railways announced that the probe into the cause of triple train accident in Odisha which was worst in last two decades and claimed over 280 lives and left over 900 injured would be handed over to CBI. According to the railway official (CSO) of Bahanag railway station where the accident took place, he had cleared Coromandel Express for main line but how it went into loop line and collided with goods train is not known. CCTV cameras in the signalling room as well as in the room of station master are being examined. The possibility of conspiracy is not ruled out.

