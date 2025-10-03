The Yogi govt is giving daughters a new flight of self-reliance through ‘Driving my Dreams’

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state-wide Mission Shakti 5.0 has begun International Girl Child Week with the ‘Driving my Dreams’ program. This innovative initiative, organized across the state on Friday, gave a new dimension to women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance. On the first day of the program, organised by the Department of Women and Child Development, more than 3,000 girls registered, including daughters from both rural and urban areas, who participated enthusiastically. The department aims to provide free driving training to 7,500 girls throughout the month and help them obtain driving licenses, enabling them to become Atmanirbhar and integrate them into the mainstream of society.

'Driving My Dreams’ is more than just vehicle training; it is a powerful platform to give wings to the dreams of the daughters. In every district, 100 girls and women selected from remote areas are enrolled in a driving course of at least one month. The training covers road safety, traffic signals, vehicle handling emergencies, and safety measures for women. This initiative is a crucial step in empowering girls, providing them with opportunities for employment and self-employment, and promoting independence in their daily lives.

Inspirational glimpses from driving training have emerged across various districts of the state. Girls from rural areas took the steering wheel for the first time, gaining a newfound sense of confidence, while college students described it as a game-changer for their careers. Trainers involved in the program observed that the girls’ eagerness and enthusiasm clearly indicate that this initiative will bring meaningful and lasting changes to their lives.

Leena Johri, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Women and Child Development, stated that under Mission Shakti 5.0, ‘Driving my Dreams’ represents a revolutionary step towards making daughters self-reliant. This program is not limited to teaching driving but is a commitment to giving wings to daughters’ dreams. Meanwhile, Sandeep Kaur, Director at the department, stated that the enthusiastic participation of girls across the state in the program today sends a clear message that in Uttar Pradesh, daughters will now move forward confidently in every path.

From September 22 to October 3, Mission Shakti 5.0 reached 1.35 million people, spreading the message of women’s empowerment. Initiatives such as Kanya Poojan, street plays, and now driving training have shown daughters a new path toward respect and self-reliance. This program not only strengthens the personal growth of girls but also positions Uttar Pradesh on the path of social and economic development. ‘Driving my Dreams’ stands as a symbol of the new flight of Uttar Pradesh’s daughters, bringing the vision of Mission Shakti to life.