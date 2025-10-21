Their sacrifices will inspire all: UP CM Adityanath on Police Commemoration Day

Lucknow: The service and dedication of Uttar Pradesh Police is an ideal model for society, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

"A humble tribute to all the immortal martyr police personnel who dedicated their all on the path of duty on 'Police Commemoration Day'!" Adityanath posted on X in Hindi.

The service and dedication of Uttar Pradesh Police personnel is "an ideal model" for society. "Their sacrifices will continue to inspire all by becoming an indelible light in the soul of the nation. Jai Hind!" he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to X to pay tributes to the police personnel who laid down their lives for the security of the public.

"Their courage, dedication to duty and sacrifice are an inspiration to all of us," Maurya wrote in Hindi.