There are rifts between Amit Shah and Modi: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel claimed that may be a "conflict" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday. He said that this rift is causing the entire country was paying the price for it.

"While Home Minister Amit Shah says that the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens are part of a chronology, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that the National Register of Citizens will not be implemented. So who is saying the truth here, and who is lying? There seems to be a conflict between the two leaders, and the country is suffering because of that," said the CM.

The Chief Minister said the Union government is trying to divide the people along religious lines. "In the first five years (of BJP rule), Narendra Modi implemented demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax. The last seven to eight months have seen decisions being made by Amit Shah. Amit Shah removed Article 370, brought in the amended citizenship law and is now planning to exercise the National Population Register," he said.

The Chhattisgarh CM had said earlier that he would be the "first person to not sign the National Register of Citizens" if it is launched across the country.

Several opposition-led states have already stopped work on the National Population Register, which they believe will set the foundation for the nationwide NRC.