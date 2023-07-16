There will be no power outage during Prez visit: TPCODL

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Odisha, power distributing agency TPCODL on Saturday said all arrangements are being made to prevent any disruption of electricity.

A blackout due to some glitch in power supply had marred the President’s address during the convocation ceremony of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University at Baripada on May 6.

Shortly after the commencement of Murmu’s speech, the lights in the university auditorium went off and the venue plunged into darkness. The President delivered her speech with the help of dim light fitted on the podium. Power supply was restored only after nine minutes.

TP Central Odisha Distribution Limited (TPCODL) this time round is putting in place a foolproof arrangement for uninterrupted power supply during the President’s upcoming visit to the State.