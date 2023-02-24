There's need to contribute more for Tibetans: Rijiju

New Delhi: Describing the Dalai Lama as "apostle of peace", Union minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said there is a need to contribute significantly for the cause of the Tibetan people.

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of the Tibetan Buddhist new year, he also said the government of India's welfare schemes should also be extended to the large Tibetan community living in different parts of the country.

"Tibetan people never create problems in India. They are very peace loving people. And the Dalai Lama is an apostle of peace. He is the most loved and respected person in the world," he said. China had in the past described the Dalai Lama as a "wolf in monk's robes", "double dealer" and a "secessionist chief" who is "seeking separation" of the region from the Communist nation. Praying for the long and healthy life of the Dalai Lama, Rijiju said the spiritual leader's views are widely respected and accepted across the globe.

He said the government of India may review the Tibetan refugee policy from time to time for the ease of living of the community which was displaced from Tibet. "We need to contribute substantially for the cause of Tibetan people," he said at the event held at Delhi's Tibetan settlement Majnu Ka Tila. "One day you will live at a place with dignity and have a respectable life," he said. The minister said the government of India's various welfare schemes for the people should also be extended to the large Tibetan community living in India on humanitarian grounds.