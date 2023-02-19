Thief needs to be taught a lesson: Uddhav on Shinde

Mumbai: In a massive show of strength, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray targeted the Election Commission of India, terming it as a 'slave' of the Centre and vowed to finish off the 'thieves' who have been given the original 'Shiv Sena' name and 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol, here on Saturday.

"These thieves have stolen the name and symbol of Balasaheb Thackeray's party... It was done on the eve of Maha Shivratri today and Shivaji Jayanti tomorrow. But my 'Sainiks' (soldiers) are with me. We shall not rest till we bury these robbers in the elections," roared Thackeray amidst loud rounds of applause.

Slamming the Centre, he said that all institutions including the ECI have become the slaves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they can never 'destroy' Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sena, though the name-symbol has been given away to the breakaway group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Citing precedents, the former chief minister claimed that in the past there were similar disputes in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the AIADMK, but never was the original party name or symbol given to the breakaway faction, but this time, "the ECI gave our name-symbol to those thieves."

Virtually taking to the streets and interacting directly with the grassroot workers, Thackeray stood atop a vehicle to address an impromptu rally at the Kalanagar Junction in Bandra east.

Way back on October 30, 1968, his father the late Balasaheb Thackeray had also stood on the roof of a car to give a public speech to a large group of his supporters, photos of which emerged on the social media today, drawing comparisons with Uddhav Thackeray's meeting on Saturday.