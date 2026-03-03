Thiruvananthapuram’s 10 km 'yagya shala' as women pray to Attukal Devi

Thiruvananthapuram: The city on Tuesday transformed into a vast expanse of devotion as lakhs of women gathered for the annual Pongala at the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple, turning Kerala’s capital into a sea of flickering hearths.

From the temple courtyard, makeshift brick stoves stretched for over 10 kilometres, lining roads and bylanes as the city morphed into a giant yagashala.

Devotees from across Kerala and beyond arrived through the night, united in chants invoking Attukal Amma.

The rituals began at 9.15 a.m. with the purification ceremony, followed by the ceremonial “Aduppu Vettu” at 9.45 a.m., when the sacred flame was brought out from the sanctum and passed from hearth to hearth.

Soon, smoke curled over the skyline as women stirred rice, jaggery and coconut in earthen pots in synchronised prayer.

The temple is dedicated to Attukal Bhagavathi, believed to be an incarnation of Kannaki, the heroine of the Tamil epic Silappathikaram.

Legend holds that after her quest for justice in Madurai, Kannaki travelled to Kerala and rested at Attukal, where local women prepared Pongala to honour her, a gesture that has evolved into one of the largest congregations of women devotees in the world.

This year’s festival carries a distinct civic footnote.

For the first time in the capital’s history, a BJP-ruled city corporation is overseeing the conduct of the event.

The Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, led by Mayor and senior BJP leader V.V. Rajesh, coordinated arrangements.

Rajesh said all systems were in place and the event was proceeding smoothly.

“If not for the Middle East crisis, we would have seen even more women, as several flights were cancelled. Once the event concludes around 3 p.m., a record 3,500 cleaning staff will undertake a city-wide clean-up,” he said.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also took part in Attukal Pongala. She share dpictures on her X handle and wrote, "Salutations to Attukal Amma Pongala wishes to everyone!"

The Pongala nivedyam will be offered at 2.15 p.m., under the supervision of hundreds of priests.

The festival coincided with a lunar eclipse, leading to a temporary suspension of darshan in the afternoon.

Evening rituals and the Goddess procession will carry the fervour late into the night.

Notably, the festival transcends religious boundaries, drawing participation from Christian women and foreign tourists alike, a powerful testament to Kerala’s shared spiritual and cultural ethos.