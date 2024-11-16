‘This is India’s century’, says PM Modi; urges all to aim for ‘Viksit Bharat’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday declared that the 21st century belongs to India and urged everyone to aim 'Viksit Bharat' even as the nation continues its journey toward achieving this goal by 2047.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi emphasised government's commitment for prioritising public welfare and driving transformative changes.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, "When the British left India, many believed the country would disintegrate. During the Emergency, it was assumed that the suppression of democracy would become permanent. Even then, the people of India rose up and defended democracy."

Reflecting on the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, "When the pandemic hit, the world thought India would prove to be a laggard. However, the resilience of Indian citizens proved them wrong and the nation also extended a helping hand to other economies with vaccine supply."

Stressing on India's fight against terrorism, he cited the significant changes in the security environment and said, "There was a time when terrorism made Indians feel unsafe. Today, terrorists are the ones who feel insecure, even in their own homes."

He credited this transformation to government's decisive actions and unwavering focus on national security.

The Prime Minister stressed that his government has avoided vote-bank politics, focusing instead on inclusive and sustainable development.

"We are going by the mantra of 'progress of the people, progress by the people, progress for the people'. Our aim is to make a new India. Make India a Viksit Bharat," he stated.

Highlighting the government's reforms, he added, "In the last decade, India has witnessed a transformation that has reignited a risk-taking culture among its citizens. Aspirations have become the foundation of our policies."

Discussing India's economic progress, PM Modi highlighted the unique model adopted by his government.

"To understand the growth trajectory that India is on today, it is important to look at another approach of our government. The approach is-- 'Spend Big For The People, Save Big For The People'," he added.

He explained how investments have been directed toward generating employment while development projects have been designed to restore dignity to citizens.

"Our government has provided citizens with a unique combination of employment from investment and dignity from development," he noted.

"Today, India is brimming with aspirations, and these aspirations have become the cornerstone of our policies. The transformations over the past 10 years reflect the emergence of a confident, ambitious, and progressive nation," he remarked.

PM Modi also reiterated his vision for a developed India, highlighting the collective responsibility of every citizen to make it a reality.

"This is India's century, and we will achieve our dream of a Viksit Bharat," he affirmed.